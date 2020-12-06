Pave, which aims to help startups close the pay and equity gap by analyzing employee compensation with its software tools, raises $16M Series A led by a16z (Natasha Mascarenhas/)

Natasha Mascarenhas / :
Pave, which aims to help startups close the pay and equity gap by analyzing employee compensation with its software tools, raises $16M Series A led by a16z — Compensation within private venture-backed startups can be a confusing minefield that if unsuccessfully navigated can lead …
