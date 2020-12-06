Only the prime minister should present Poland’s position on the EU, says president’s top adviser By

© . FILE PHOTO: EU flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels



WARSAW () – No one but the prime minister should communicate Poland’s position on its European Union budget veto, the president’s chief of staff said in an interview published on Sunday, amid mixed signals from government officials about the topic.

Poland and Hungary are blocking the EU budget of 1.8 trillion euros for 2021-2027 and the recovery fund due to a proposal to link the funds to respect for the rule of law, a dispute that threatens the stability of the coalition. ruler of Poland.

Both countries, as net beneficiaries of EU funds, are also at risk of losing money as a result of the dispute.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said on Thursday that Poland would be willing to abandon its veto if EU leaders endorsed an explanatory statement on the link between EU funds and the rule of law, but the next day, the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country’s position had no change.

“In a situation of tense negotiations like the one we live in today, announcements about the negotiations must come from a single source. This source is Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki,” the president’s chief of staff, Krzysztof Szczerski, told the state agency of PAP news.

“No other proposal made by another person should have a place.”

The dispute is expected to reach a critical point next week, with the deadline for agreeing the 2021 budget falling on Monday and an EU summit taking place three days later.

The possibility of compromise raised by Accord leader Gowin, a minor and center coalition partner of the ruling United Right coalition was in stark contrast to the intransigent position established by the other minor coalition partner, Right United, led by the Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro. .

Ziobro has warned against being a “softie” in negotiations with the EU and has said that anything other than a veto would result in a loss of confidence in Morawiecki, a member of Law and Justice (PiS), the largest member of the ruling coalition. .

($ 1 = 0.8251 euros)