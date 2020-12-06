Only 37 darknet markets were active in November 2020, down from the peak of 59 in February, as exit scams, DDoS attacks, and the pandemic accelerate market consolidation (Chainalysis Blog)

Chainalysis Blog:
Only 37 darknet markets were active in November 2020, down from the peak of 59 in February as exit scams, DDoS attacks, and the pandemic accelerate market consolidation. – This blog is an excerpt from the 2021 Chainalysis Crypto Report. Click here to download the full document!
