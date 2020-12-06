NRL news | James Tedesco Sydney Roosters contract extension, new three-year deal

Test fullback James Tedesco has extended his contract with the Sydney Roosters by a further three years, until the end of 2024.

The 2019 Dally M Medallist, 27, is one of the NRL’s biggest stars and a $1 million per season player. He said he was pleased to extend with the Roosters, having already won two premierships with the club in 2018-19.

“The Sydney Roosters is the best club in the world. We have the best teammates, best staff and best people,” Tedesco said in a statement.

“We’ve had a lot of success over the last few years and I’ve played some of my best footy. I can’t wait to make more memories.”

Roosters fullback James Tedesco in action during the 2020 season. (Getty)

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson said: “James is an integral member of our team, not just for the important role he plays on the field, but also for the important voice he is off the field as a senior member of our squad.

“We all love ‘Teddy’. He’s a good person and its great news that he will continue to play his role here at the Roosters in the coming years.”

Tedesco joined the Roosters in 2018 from Wests Tigers. He has played 68 of his 158 NRL games with the club.

He this year became the first player in history to win three consecutive Jack Gibson Medals as the Roosters’ best and fairest.

Tedesco – who ended his season with a State of Origin series defeat with NSW, in which he was badly concussed in the final game – will begin pre-season with the Roosters in January.

He had another strong season in 2020 but finished well down the Dally M leaderboard, earning 15 votes against 26 for winner Jack Wighton.