N’Keal Harry could be the biggest receiver failure in Patriots history

I’m reluctant to declare a young, promoted player a failure in any sport, but especially the NFL.

I think we chronically underestimate how high the level of play is, how fast and vicious it is, and how it reels into the impossible to absorb a playbook in its first or second season in the league to the point of executing every call to the the satisfaction of the coaches on game day.

Many young players manage to make it look easy in some way. It’s so, so difficult.

N’Keal Harry? Oh, that guy is a failure.

I don’t like to say this, because he occasionally drops clues, between dropped passes, wrong routes, and indifferent blocking, about what the Patriots saw in him when they used the 32d pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with him. It’s a great 90s home run. It’s tough to tackle with a steam head. He will fight for the ball and even win some. There are shades of Anquan Boldin and Brandon Marshall in his … well, he’s big like them. And that’s where comps and semi-compliments end.

It is a failure. The bust. Sixteen games in his NFL career, it just isn’t happening. Playing in a position, wide receiver, where the Patriots are still desperate for someone to stand out even with the contributions of Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd, he has had just receptions for 213 yards (8.9 yards per catch like Marv Cook’s) and one landing this season.

It has its opportunities. Let them escape. If Eminem wrote songs about him, he would still be living in Salem’s Lot.

In his entire career, which equates to a full season, 16 games, he has 36 receptions for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Don’t think too much about what you missed by wearing it, but Seattle’s force of nature, D.K. Metcalf, the last second-round pick in ’19, 32 picks after Harry, has nearly three times as many receiving yards this season (1,039) as Harry in his career.

Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio couldn’t have made that choice better if they had allowed it … Google “worst GM in NFL history” – Matt Millen chooses.

I don’t declare Harry a bust with ease or satisfaction, and I hope he will one day prove me wrong, not that I hope he will here. For me, a bust is not a player who underperforms in the draft, but never contributes.

Sony Michel probably shouldn’t have been a first-round pick, but he did score six touchdowns in the playoffs two years ago, including three in a game against the Chargers and the only TD in the Super Bowl. The last we saw him in sustained action, he rushed 117 yards on nine carries against the Raiders. It can be maddening. It’s strange that he can’t catch. But Sony Michel is not a failure.

Bethel Johnson didn’t last long as a second-round pick in the 2003 draft, playing just 39 games in three seasons with the Patriots. His indifference drove his companions crazy. But he’s one of the fastest players the Patriots have ever had, and he contributed some crucial plays along the way, including two great catches (one for a touchdown) in a 2003 playoff win over the Titans, and a return of 92-yard kick for a touchdown just before halftime in a 2003 win over the Colts. Bethel Johnson was not a failure.

Very often, the players we consider busts are actually up-and-coming players who were beaten up and discarded by the game at a young age.

Hart Lee Dykes had 795 receiving yards as a rookie before brutal leg injuries and immaturity derailed his career. It is not a bust.

Andy Katzenmoyer made 79 tackles, had 3.5 sacks and returned a Dan Marino interception 57 yards for a touchdown during his rookie season in 1999 before a neck injury was reduced to his career. It is not a bust.

Laurence Maroney rushed for 1,580 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 4.4 yards per carry in his first two NFL seasons (2006-07). In the 2007 playoffs, he delivered consecutive games of 122 yards rushing. He wasn’t the same after breaking a bone in his shoulder early in the 2008 season. He’s not a bust.

Yes, the Patriots have had a lot of failures as a catcher. Harry joins an ignominious group that includes Chad Jackson, Tony Simmons, and Aaron Dobson, all of whom were drafted in the first two rounds. Only six receivers in Patriots history have been drafted above Harry’s No. 32 overall pick in ’19: Irving Fryar (1, 1984); Ron Sellers (6, 1969); Terry Glenn (7, 1996); Dykes (16, 1989); Darryl Stingley (19, 1973); and Stanley Morgan (25, 1977).

Sellers lasted only three seasons with the Patriots, but came to the AFL Pro Bowl as a rookie, gaining 705 yards and averaging 26.1 yards per reception. It can be argued that Harry is the greatest receiver in Patriots history.

The biggest problem the Patriots will have to tackle in the offseason is the quarterback. Wide receiver could be the second most pressing issue, and there should be some attractive options available in free agency, including Allen Robinson of the Bears and Kenny Golladay of the Lions.

Perhaps the Patriots will add one of the more expensive receivers for once. Or maybe they’ll write one (please, not in the second round, Bill) and add some little-known names in free agency.

But an answer is already obvious. N’Keal Harry is not part of the solution. It’s part of a problem that your selection was supposed to help fix.