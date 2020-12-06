NJ Mother Of 4 Shot & Killed For Rejecting Man Who ‘Groped’ Her Butt!! (Graphic Video)

A beautiful New Jersey woman, who was the mother of four children was shot and killed on Friday in Jersey City, NJ. Now is hearing reports that she was gunned down because she rebuffed advances from a man who harassed her and grabbed her butt.

According to online reports ,Aieshia McFadden, 36, was being harassed by a man who wanted to get her phone number – as she walked to the store. The reports claim that Aieshia refused the man’s aggressive advances, and the man then allegedly groped her butt.

Aieshia allegedly slapped the pervert, who is described as a Black male, and witnesses say that he pulled a gun and shot her once in the body, land fled the scene. The incident was captured on video – TRIGGER WARNING.

HERE IS THE GRAPHIC VIDEO SHOWING THE AFTERMATH

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez’s Office announced late Saturday night the arrest of an East Orange man for Aieshia’s murder.

On Friday, December 4, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of 217-219 Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City, Suarez said in a statement.

Upon arrival, responding Police Officers found an unresponsive female with an apparent gunshot wound to her torso.

The victim, later identified as Aieshia was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center.

She was pronounced dead at approximately 9:10 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

HERE IS THE GRAPHIC VIDEO SHOWING THE AFTERMATH