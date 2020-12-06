NJ Mother Of 4 Shot & Killed For Rejecting Man Who ‘Groped’ Her Butt!! (Graphic Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A beautiful New Jersey woman, who was the mother of four children was shot and killed on Friday in Jersey City, NJ. Now is hearing reports that she was gunned down because she rebuffed advances from a man who harassed her and grabbed her butt.

According to online reports ,Aieshia McFadden, 36, was being harassed by a man who wanted to get her phone number – as she walked to the store. The reports claim that Aieshia refused the man’s aggressive advances, and the man then allegedly groped her butt.

