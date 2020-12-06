Netflix Refuses To Add Disclaimer To The Crown For The Show’s Historical Inaccuracies

Netflix has said that it will not add a disclaimer at the beginning of episodes of The crown to warn viewers that the series is a work of fiction.

Critics have noted that a number of key scenes are made up, including some in the recently released season four, expressing concern that audiences may not be aware of this.

However, a statement from Netflix to The mail on Sunday said it is widely understood that The crown it is a work of fiction.

read more

“We have always presented The crown as a drama, and we have every confidence that our members understand that it is a work of fiction that is largely based on historical events, “the statement said.

“As a result, we don’t have plans, and we don’t see a need, to add a disclaimer.”

Independent Culture Bulletin The best in film, music, TV and radio delivered directly to your inbox each week Independent Culture Bulletin The best in film, music, TV and radio delivered directly to your inbox each week

Princess Diana’s brother Early Spencer recently said he was concerned that viewers would “forget it’s fiction.”

“I think it would help The crown a huge amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it is said that: ‘This is not true, but it is based on some real events.’ Then everyone would understand that it is drama for the sake of drama, “he told ITV. Lorena.

“Obviously Netflix wants to make a lot of money and that is why people are in the business of doing these things,” he added.

“It worries me that people think this is the gospel and that is unfair.”

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on her wedding day to Prince Charles (Netflix)