Morgan Wallen SNL COVID-19 Pandemic Partying Sketch

The country singer, who was previously pulled from the show for ignoring COVID-19 guidelines, addressed his actions in a sketch.
This weekend, country star Morgan Wallen made his SNL debut in an episode hosted by Jason Bateman. Not only did Morgan perform on the show as a musical guest, but he also played himself in a rather controversial sketch about partying during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before we get into the specifics of the sketch, allow me to give you a little background on the situation. Originally, Morgan was announced as the musical guest for the October 10th episode of SNL, performing alongside host Bill Burr.
However during the week of his performance, videos surfaced online of the country star unmasked and ignoring social distancing guidelines at a University of Alabama party.
@ashleighludlam
what is life . #morganwallen #bama #fyp @morganwallen
♬ This Bar – Morgan Wallen
Morgan was pulled from the episode, and took to Instagram to apologize for his actions. Jack White went on to fill his vacancy on the show.
Fast forward to this weekend, where Morgan made his Saturday Night Live debut almost two months after his initial controversy. And in true SNL fashion, he addressed the elephant in the room in a sketch.
Jason Bateman and Bowen Yang played alternative versions of Morgan from one and two months into the future, respectively. They poked fun at Morgan’s “airtight logic” of asking the girl not to post the video of them kissing and warned him about the consequences of being at the party.
Pete Davidson played a fellow partygoer who joked about why Morgan was invited back to the show so soon. He clarified it wasn’t SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels that booted Morgan from the show initially, but NBC executives.
And finally, Morgan concluded the sketch with a song he wrote about the whole predicament called “Focus On The Future.”
The sketch was certainly controversial, with some people glad to see Morgan being a good sport about it all…
…and others disappointed with the show for joking about being irresponsible in a pandemic that’s already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
This person also pointed out that it felt a little hypocritical that the sketch came directly after one where the folks at SNL discussed spending the holidays away from family and friends this year.
So, what do you think? Did the sketch make light of a bad situation, or did they take this one a little too far? Let us know in the comments below!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.