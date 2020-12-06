Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at His Coronavirus Controversy on SNL

“Once people hear about the party, you’re in big trouble man,” Jason adds. “You’re going to get kicked off Saturday Night Live.”

Despite the warning, the country singer seems skeptical and responds, “Nah, nah, nah. Lorne [Michaels] would never do that.”

“The execs at NBC,” Jason replies, “they’re going to force his hand, bro.”

After some convincing, Morgan sings a new tune called “Focus on the Future.” He belts, “So let’s all raise a glass up, and I’ll thank you in advance, for giving this poor Southern boy a second Yankee chance.”