Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at Getting Fired From ‘SNL’ for Violating COVID-19 Rules

NBC

Morgan Wallen finally made his debut on “Saturday Night Live” in the December 5 episode of the hit NBC show. Prior to playing his set, the musician, who was previously kicked off of the show for breaking COVID-19 protocols by partying back in October, appeared in one sketch in which he made fun of his own firing.

The set saw Morgan attending the said party in Alabama. He was later seen making out with a random woman, played by Chloe Fineman, whom he met at the bash. The fun, however, was cut short when a future version of himself, played by host Jason Bateman, appeared in front of him with a warning.

“Once people hear about this party, you’re in big trouble, man,” Jason’s future Morgan said, adding, “You’re going to get kicked off ‘Saturday Night Live’.” Referring to “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels, Morgan ignored the warning and replied, “Lorne would never do that.” Still, the future Wallen tried to convince him, “But the execs at NBC, they’re going to force his hand.”

Jason’s future Morgan, however, soon fell into the temptation by attractive women and alcohol. Later, Bowen Yang arrived, playing a Wallen from even farther in the future. But then Wallen was told that he shouldn’t worry too much. “They’re going to have you on two months later, I promise,” Jason’s future-Morgan revealed. “There aren’t many people willing to fly to New York right now.”

In the episode, the former contestant of “The Voice” took the stage to make his musical debut by performing “7 Summers.” In addition, the “More Than My Hometown” crooner offered a performance of “Still Goin’ Down”.









After being unplugged from the show, Morgan issued a public apology for his actions, admitting they were “pretty short-sighted,” and promised to do better in future. “I know that I got young kids that look up to me,” he said. “I need to be mindful of things (I do) – I’m not gonna let people control the way I live my life, (but) I do also want to be mindful,” the country singer said on “Bobbycast” podcast.

“And honestly, having a son, obviously now I don’t know that I’d be proud to show him those videos,” he continued, referring to his three-month-old boy Indigo, with his ex-fiancee KT Smith. “I gotta think about some things a little bit differently.”