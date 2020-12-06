Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Steelers-Washington Showdown tournaments

Steelers vs. Washington didn’t shape up for standalone DFS treatment, but COVID-19 rescheduling means that we’ve got a Pittsburgh-WFT DraftKings Showdown lineup. This was a tricky one to put together because there are a lot of personal favorites in this game. In order to give a clear direction, we’ve gone with one of our few defense captains of the season.

Captaining the Steelers D/ST steers us away from heavy Washington offensive involvement. That means we’ve loaded up on the Pittsburgh offense. If Washington has a big day, we won’t cash, but if the Steelers dominate, we should have a piece of almost all of it.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Steelers vs. Washington

Captain (1.5x price, 1.5x points): D/ST Steelers ($8,700)

The Steelers have put up double-digit DK points three games in a row, and Washington’s dump-off offense led by Alex Smith isn’t that worrisome. Maybe it isn’t a game filled with sacks and turnovers, but Pittsburgh should be able to maintain most of its points-allowed baseline while putting up some other stats, too.

FLEX: QB Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($10,600)

Roethlisberger (knee) is listed as “questionable” after failing to practice this week, so ensure that he’s playing and good to go. Big Ben is likely just getting his rest in before getting a chance to deal to his studly receiving corps on Monday night. If you don’t want to fade any of the wideouts, you could play Chase Claypool instead of Roethlisberger.

FLEX: WR Diontae Johnson, Steelers ($9,400)

How do you decide which of the three Pittsburgh WRs to fade in a lineup where you’re playing two? There’s no perfect answer, but the reason Claypool doesn’t make our lineup is based on Washington’s front seven, which could force Roethlisberger to get rid of the ball quickly. That should mean lots of work for Johnson on crossing routes.

FLEX: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers ($8,400)

If you want to play Claypool here, you’ll have to play a cheaper Washington option than McKissic. Smith-Schuster remains a very talented receiver in a crowded group, and getting him at a discount compared to Claypool seems like a good deal.

FLEX: RB Benny Snell Jr., Steelers ($7,600)

James Conner (COVID) has been reported as unlikely to return in time for Monday’s game. As long as Conner is out, you’ll want to stack Snell with the Pittsburgh D/ST after Snell got 19 touches against Baltimore. He should dominate the backfield work again.

FLEX: RB J.D. McKissic, Washington ($5,200)

We’re betting on McKissic getting closer to his double-digit targets from a few weeks ago. It could be Smith’s best recipe for getting the ball out before T.J. Watt gets home. In DK’s PPR scoring, it’s a chance worth taking at this price.