Mike Ashley returns with another offer to buy Debenhams

House of Fraser owner Mike Ashley has returned with another attempt to buy Debenhams, a troubled department store, just days after the lenders decided to halt the historic business.

FRP Advisory trustees said Tuesday that Debenhams would liquidate after it failed to find a buyer.

But sources said yesterday that Ashley has renewed her interest and could focus on buying the core business, its online operation and several dozen of the remaining 124 stores.

‘Actively watching’: sources said Mike Ashley has now renewed interest in Debenhams

The Mail on Sunday revealed in August that Ashley was interested in about 30 stores shortly after Debenhams went up for sale.

However, after reaching out to the company’s advisers, he complained last month that he had been “frozen.”

Sources said last night that Ashley is once again ‘actively looking’ for stores she could buy to add to her House of Fraser, Flannels and Sports Direct group.

Buying from a lean chain would likely be a satisfying for the sportswear mogul who has tried to buy the company multiple times, repeatedly clashed with his management teams, and tried to settle on the board multiple times.

It is understood that Debenhams’ online business alone is capable of selling around £ 500 million worth of clothing and household products annually. A source said that the growth of his internet business was still accelerating.

The month-long shutdown in November hit many apparel retailers hard. If no buyer is found, Debenhams could close all of its UK stores after 242 years in business, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

One of Ashley’s senior assistants, Michael Murray, is working on plans to develop new retail concepts using the Frasers, Sports Direct and Flannels brands.

It is reorganizing Sports Direct stores into what it describes as “our latest retail concept,” integrating brands like Evans and Game into one store.

Murray said on social media last month that he was “planning to launch an 80,000-square-foot regional flagship” for the Flannels group’s luxury retail chain.

Debenhams was the second major street casualty last week, following the collapse of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group.