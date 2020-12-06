Mayweather to fight Logan Paul in exhibition

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is making his return to the boxing ring — sort of.

Mayweather announced on Sunday that he will be fighting social media star and wanna-be boxer Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition. The fight is scheduled to take place on Feb. 20, 2021.

The pricing model for the fight is interesting. They are trying to incentivize early buys by offering it at a discount for the first million purchases, starting at $24.99. The price goes up from there as more people buy it and as the fight date gets closer.

Mayweather is now 43 and last fought in a professional fight in 2017, when he beat MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing match. In reality, Mayweather stopped facing professional boxers after beating Andre Berto in 2015. Mayweather is 50-0.

Mayweather is arguably the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in history, so Paul will only be able to hit Mayweather essentially if Mayweather allows it. For an exhibition, he’ll probably do what he can to put on a show for the paying customers.

As for Paul, he and his brother are working on a serious money-making business. Both realized that fighting fellow famous people could be quite lucrative. His brother Jake just delivered a huge knockout win over Nate Robinson. And Logan has been teasing a fight against Floyd, one of the biggest drivers in the sport.

The question is: How many people will be buying this? Probably a lot more than you would expect.