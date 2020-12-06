‘Laverne and Shirley’ Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

YouTube

The favorite TV actor has passed away at the age of 73 while being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles amid his battle with multiple sclerosis.

U.S. TV favourite David Lander has died, aged 73.

The actor, who played cocky Squiggy on “Laverne & Shirley“, passed away on Friday (04Dec20) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from complications related to multiple sclerosis.

He battled the condition for over 35 years.

Lander teamed up with “This Is Spinal Tap” star Michael McKean for a series of projects – the pair played Lenny and Squiggy, characters they created as drama college students, on “Happy Days” spin-off “Laverne & Shirley“, and also teamed up in Steven Spielberg‘s movie “1941” and Kurt Russell‘s “Used Cars“.

They also voiced characters in animated TV series “Oswald“.

McKean marked his longtime friend’s death by posting a shot of the pair in the early days of their partnership.

Comedian Kathy Griffin and “Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormck responded to McKean’s post with heartbreak emojis and retired basketball player Rex Chapman wrote, “So sorry Michael.”

Meanwhile, “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill tweeted, “Awful news. He will be sorely missed. I’ll never forget how I nearly injured myself laughing when I first saw you guys in The Credibility Gap. Then came Lenny & Squiggy & the laughs just kept coming. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Director Kevin Smith also added to the tribute, “This funny man made my childhood happier with his work on ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and his guest appearance on @TheSimpsons as himself still makes me laugh today (‘Hello, Laverne…’). Rest In Peace David, and thank you: There’s a little Lenny & Squiggy in the DNA of Jay & Silent Bob.”