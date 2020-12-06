Larsa Pippen, 46, Goes To Club Wearing BATHING SUIT; She’s ‘Shameless’

NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen is out here living her best life – and she’e shameless with it. obtained pics of Larsa going out o a restaurant, and the 46 year old mother of three wore a bathing suit.

Larsa has recently been in the news in the past year for dating as many as a dozen different 20-something year old NBA players. Larsa was last seen out on a date with Malik Beasley, who is 24 years old and married.

Here are the images:

Larsa and Scottie met in Chicago in 1995, five years after Scottie had divorced from his first wife Karen McCollum, with whom he shares a son, Antron Pippen.

The couple tied the knot on July 20, 1997, at the First United Methodist Temple in Chicago, without a prenup. The couple had four children together: Scotty Jr. was born in 2000, Preston in 2002, Justin in 2005, and Sophia in 2008. And if you’re wondering whether any of their children got the basketball gene—their oldest son Scotty Jr. is a point guard for Vanderbilt University and was on the 2020 All-SEC freshman team.

