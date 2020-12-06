Kriti Sanon back in town after shooting in Chandigarh

Kriti Sanon had been shooting in Chandigarh since the past few days. The actress was there to shoot for Dinesh Vijan’s next starring Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana. Kriti and Rajkummar have worked together in Bareilly Ki Barfi before this and the audience is super stoked to watch them on the big screen yet again. Today, we snapped Kriti at the airport as she returned post wrapping up the shooting of the film.

Dressed in a pair of jet-black jeggings and a black and pink sweatshirt, the actress looked rather beautiful as she made her way out of the airport amidst media frenzy. Take a look at the pictures below.