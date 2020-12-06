Kenya’s Kandie smashes half marathon world record in Valencia By

© . Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the annual “Sao Silvestre Run” in Sao Paulo



() – Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie broke the half marathon world record on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon.

Kandie, who finished second at the world half marathon championships in Gdynia in October, finished the race in 57 minutes and 32 seconds, knocking 29 seconds from the previous record of 58:01 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019.

The top four men all ran under the previous world best, with Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda finishing second in 57:37, Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto third in 57:49 and Kenyan Alexander Mutiso taking fourth place in 57:59.