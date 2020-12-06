Joe Burns and Will Pucovski dismissed cheaply in tour match against India

Australia’s likely Test opening pair of Joe Burns and Will Pucovski have both been dismissed cheaply on the second morning of the tour match between Australia A and India in Sydney.

After India declared at 9-247, Burns and Pucovski walked out to open the batting at Drummoyne Oval, but both found themselves back in the sheds early on.

Pucovski was the first to go, caught at point by Shubman Gill off the bowling of Umesh Yadav for just one. He never looked overly comfortable in his 23-ball stay.

Will Pucovski and Joe Burns were both dismissed cheaply in the tour match against India. (Getty)

Burns wasn’t far behind, failing to get out of the way of a rising delivery from Yadav and edging through to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for four.

“Joe Burns got caught behind with one that bounced, but really, he probably should have played it a lot better,” former Test bowler Brendon Julian said on Fox Cricket.

“Standing at slip yesterday and this morning with the newish ball, it’s been seaming, he should be more watchful, and he should know the conditions.

“For Joe Burns to get his hands caught, that’s just a genuine leave outside off stump. It’s nowhere near (where) he needs to play it.

“That’s where the opening batsmen need to be more watchful.”

With David Warner in doubt for the Adelaide Test with a groin strain, it appears as though Pucvoski will make his debut alongside Burns at the top of the order.

Will Pucovski leaves the field after being dismissed for one in the tour match against India. (Getty)

However, should Warner prove his fitness, either for the opening match or later in the series, there’ll only be room for one of Burns or Pucovski.

Prior to Warner’s injury, Australian coach Justin Langer had hinted that Burns had the inside running to retain his spot, despite calls from the likes of former Test captains Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor for Pucovski to debut.

It’s been a summer of contrasting fortunes for the pair. Burns has made just 57 runs in five innings for Queensland, while Pucovski became the first player in more than 20 years to register consecutive Sheffield Shield double centuries.