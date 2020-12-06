Jim Harbaugh eyeing return to NFL?

It appears Jim Harbaugh is sick of watching his brother find success in the NFL. The Michigan head coach now wants to find success of his own at football’s highest level.

Harbaugh is reportedly eyeing a return to the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, and various NFL teams are interested, doing their research on the 56-year-old.

Many believe the Wolverines are going to part ways with Harbaugh when the 2020 college football season is over, but he might walk away before they’re able to relieve him of his duties. His tenure in Michigan has been tumultuous, to say the least. Despite a solid overall record, Harbaugh has failed to help his team win key games and also has failed to lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship.

Michigan currently is in the midst of its worst season since 2014 with a 2-4 record. Things won’t get any easier for the Wolverines, either, as they’ll go up against Justin Fields and the No.4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes next weekend.

Harbaugh hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2014. He coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, amassing a 44-19-1 record, but failed to help the team win a Super Bowl title. While he was successful with the franchise, the two sides decided to part ways following struggles with ownership.

There’s no word on which teams might be interested in Harbaugh, but multiple clubs have head coaching vacancies, including the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and potentially the New York Jets if they decide to part ways with Adam Gase.