James Harden didn’t attend Rockets’ first practice of season

The Houston Rockets are unsure just how committed James Harden is to the organization. His actions on Sunday, though, could be very telling.
Rockets head coach Stephen Silas revealed that Harden did not attend the team’s first practice of the season, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.
Silas was even asked by reporters about Harden’s level of commitment to the team and revealed it’s something they’ll have to ask the eight-time All-Star directly. The 47-year-old revealed earlier this week that he was giving Harden “space” ahead of the season, so it’s no surprise he’s unsure of the Arizona State product’s status.
Harden also didn’t attend the Rockets’ individual workouts on Thursday but, at the time, Silas said he was “confident” the guard would show up for the team’s first practice on Sunday.
The former MVP was also spotted at a rapper’s birthday party the other day instead of going to team workouts. The situation could be further complicated by team protocols that state players must clear three consecutive days of COVID testing before being permitted to entire the practice facility.
Harden’s continued absence comes amid reports that the 31-year-old wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets to reunite with Kevin Durant and team up with Kyrie Irving. However, the Rockets reportedly have no plans to trade the three-time scoring champion, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon.
Both Harden and Russell Westbrook made their frustrations with the Rockets organization known last month. The duo reportedly was concerned about the future of the team following the departures of Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey.
Those reports seem to be true as Westbrook requested, and was traded to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in exchange for John Wall, who hasn’t played an NBA game since December 2018.
Harden is on the Rockets’ payroll for two more seasons and has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23. With Houston already without Westbrook, it would be very shorthanded if it was to trade Harden. If Harden exits, the Rockets will be forced to fight for a playoff spot in the difficult Western Conference with Wall, P.J. Tucker, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood.
