Jadeveon Clowney done for season after knee surgery?

It took Jadeveon Clowney a long time to agree to a deal with an NFL franchise this offseason due to his lengthy injury history. The Tennessee Titans took a chance on him, signing the Pro Bowl pass-rusher to a one-year deal in September, but now it seems like that might have been a mistake.

Clowney, who underwent surgery on his left meniscus earlier this week, is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020 season while he recovers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Titans placed Clowney on injured reserve last month and were optimistic that he’d be able to return for a potential playoff run, but the surgery ruled out any sort of hope they had about him returning to the field.

The 27-year-old’s knee issue had been bothering him throughout the season, hindering him from playing to the level he’s capable of. In eight games, Clowney didn’t record a single sack and had just 14 solo tackles and six quarterback hits.

Tennessee is paying Clowney $13 million this season and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing him back in 2021, Rapoport adds.

The Titans enter Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns atop the AFC South with an 8-3 record.