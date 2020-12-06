Italy’s COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome

ROME () – Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.

The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infections over the past 24 hours, down from 21,052 the day before.

Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the epidemic, becomes the sixth nation in the world to surpass 60,000 deaths, and the second in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.728 million cases to date.

