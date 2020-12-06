‘It will send BTC’ — On-chain analyst says Bitcoin hodlers are only getting stronger By Cointelegraph

‘It will send BTC’ — On-chain analyst says Bitcoin hodlers are only getting stronger
According to on-chain analyst Willy Woo, the price of (BTC) could achieve a “conservative” target of $200,000 in 2021. The prediction revolves around the fact that long-time investors seem more confident in the recent rally.
There are two key data points that suggest Bitcoin’s ongoing rally could explode higher. First, “HODLers,” or long-time BTC holders, aren’t moving their funds for longer than in previous rallies. Second, BTC held on exchanges continues to decrease, which reduces selling pressure.
