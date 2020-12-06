Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 2.09% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 2.09%

.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 2.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which rose 5.92% or 192 points to trade at 3435 at the close. Meanwhile, Melisron (TASE:) added 5.58% or 850 points to end at 16090 and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) was up 5.33% or 169 points to 3340 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 3.50% or 660 points to trade at 18190 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 1.54% or 390 points to end at 24860 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was down 0.21% or 0.8 points to 371.9.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 316 to 105 and 9 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 0.99% or 0.45 to $46.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.70% or 0.34 to hit $49.05 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.05% or 1.00 to trade at $1842.10 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.21% to 3.2698, while EUR/ILS rose 0.04% to 3.9632.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.797.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR