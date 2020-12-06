Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 2.09% By .com

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 2.09%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 2.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which rose 5.92% or 192 points to trade at 3435 at the close. Meanwhile, Melisron (TASE:) added 5.58% or 850 points to end at 16090 and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) was up 5.33% or 169 points to 3340 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 3.50% or 660 points to trade at 18190 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 1.54% or 390 points to end at 24860 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was down 0.21% or 0.8 points to 371.9.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 316 to 105 and 9 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 0.99% or 0.45 to $46.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.70% or 0.34 to hit $49.05 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.05% or 1.00 to trade at $1842.10 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.21% to 3.2698, while EUR/ILS rose 0.04% to 3.9632.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.797.