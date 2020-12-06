Is Ben Roethlisberger playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Washington-Steelers

Less than a week after their Wednesday afternoon game, the Steelers are getting ready to host Washington on Monday at 5 p.m. ET. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is listed as “questionable,” and fantasy football owners are undoubtedly worried about whether he’ll play. Getting the latest injury updates on Roethlisberger will be key ahead of your Week 13 start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

We'll continue to update this post with news on Roethlisberger up until the active/inactive report comes out on Monday at about 3:30 p.m. ET.

Is Ben Roethlisberger playing on Monday night?

Roethlisberger (knee) didn’t practice all week and is officially listed as “questionable” for Monday’s game against Washington. It seems likely Roethlisberger’s lack of practice was due more to last week’s unusual schedule and late-season rest than anything, and there doesn’t seem to be any real worries about him missing Week 13.

That said, Roethlisberger might be even less mobile and have less zip on his passes if he is dealing with a nagging knee issue. Given the short week and the fact he’s playing the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense, that might be all the reason his owners need to start someone else. While Roethlisberger has had a high floor virtually all season, he’s still largely getting it done with short passes and touchdowns — two things that aren’t always reliable, as we saw in Week 12. Fortunately, Roethlisberger has had a lot of volume lately, averaging 46.3 pass attempts over his past four weeks, but his yards per attempt has decreased in each of those four games. In Week 12, he had a season-low 5.22 yards per attempt.

Ultimately, Roethlisberger should be there if you need him. Mason Rudolph would start if Big Ben is a surprise scratch, which would take away a significant amount of value from Pittsburgh’s receivers, but fantasy owners probably don’t need to worry about that. Roethlisberger always has QB1 upside, but clearly the Steelers have been taking it easy with their star QB, and fantasy owners might want to do the same this week.