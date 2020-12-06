Iran prepares to increase oil exports if sanctions are eased: state media By

© . FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen next to an Iranian flag in the Gulf.



() – Iran has instructed its oil ministry to prepare facilities for production and sale at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday, ahead of a possible easing of US sanctions after for President-elect Joe Biden to take office.

They quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying that Iran exported more than two million barrels a day before US President Donald Trump exited the 2015 six-power nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have hit hard on Iran’s economy by slashing its vital oil exports.

US President-elect Joe Biden, who will take office on January 20, has said he would revert to the pact and lift sanctions if Tehran were to “strictly comply with the nuclear agreement” again.

Rouhani said on Sunday that his country was preparing for a rapid increase in its oil production, the official IRNA news agency reported.

“The Oil Ministry will take all necessary measures to prepare the oil industry facilities to produce and sell, in proportion to the available capacity, within the next three months,” IRNA quoted Rouhani as saying.

Iran is estimated to export less than 300,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), compared to a peak of 2.8 million bpd in 2018.

