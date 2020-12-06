In pictures: mourning in Trier, California fires, Christmas preparations amid pandemic

This week, five people died after a car hit pedestrians in the west German city of Trier.
As countries decided on coronavirus-related restrictions for the holiday period, Austria allowed some limited holiday skiing, while Italy has banned travel and midnight mass over the Christmas period.
Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California’s canyons, several blazes that burned near homes forced residents to flee.
Authorities in Bangladesh started sending Rohingya refugees to an isolated island, despite calls by human rights groups to halt the process.
Here’s how these and other key stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.