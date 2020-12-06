I used the new Google Pay for over two years. Here’s why it’s amazing

Google reviewed Google Pay in the US with a completely new design and cool features like cash back rewards and the ability to send and receive money from friends and family with ease. Oh, and since Google is so fond of creating messaging services, it built one directly into Google Pay so you can send text messages to your contacts from the payment platform.
While these features are coming to the US for the first time, customers in India have had access to these features for a few years. The redesigned Google Pay is based on a payments platform that Google introduced in India more than three years ago, called Tez. Tez means fast in Hindi, and the service was built from the ground up for Indian users and runs on the country’s centralized unified payments interface platform.
Google laid the foundation for today’s Google Pay more than three years ago.
Tez started out as a service to transfer money to your contacts, and Google added rewards and offers to the platform shortly after launch. He then acquired the ability to pay and manage bills for telephone service, energy, heating, broadband and others. And six months after launch, Google added a chat feature to Tez.
Tez immediately gained momentum in India, racking up 750 million transactions in the first 12 months. Google then brought Tez to Google Pay in August 2018 to optimize its payments platform and in doing so created Google Pay which is now making its debut in the US.
Now that you have a better understanding of the Google Pay journey, let’s talk about what makes it a standout platform. I use the service regularly to transfer money to friends and family. When hanging out with friends was still a thing, Google Pay was the go-to option for spreading bills.
Google Pay is also a great way to manage all your invoices in one place. I rely on Google Pay on a monthly basis to pay my phone, broadband, and credit card bills, and the fact that I don’t have to go to individual apps to do this secured the deal for me. Google also has a local business feature which is particularly useful for finding nearby stores, and in the US you will be able to find the closest gas station based on your location.
But the defining characteristic of Google Pay is rewards and offers. Not only did I end up saving a decent amount of money through cashback offers by using Google Pay, but I also got free subscriptions to Audible, YouTube Premium, and other services.
Google Incentivized Google Pay With Attractive Offers In India; now it is doing it in the US.
Google strongly incentivized Google Pay in India, and that allowed the service to gain significant momentum in the country. Google also holds scheduled events to attract new users and is currently running a Go India minigame within the service that rewards users with cash prizes for transacting on the platform.
The result of these efforts? Google Pay is now the dominant payment platform in India, promoting 75 million transaction users per month and clearing over 500 million transactions every month.
Google is using a similar strategy in the US, where it offers attractive cash-back offers and rewards, and that should get you moving forward in the country. As for that chat feature, I used it more than I thought. It turns out that all Google needed to make Allo work was add a payment platform to it.
After two years of use, Google Pay has become one of my favorite Google services. It does everything I look for in a payment platform; It offers a centralized location to pay bills, I can easily send money to friends and family, pay online and in retail stores, and the rewards are a nice bonus. I set up my Google Pay account in the US earlier this week and the feature set is identical to the Indian version of the service.
It’s exciting to see these features come to the US, and if you’re interested in seeing what the new Google Pay has to offer, hit the link below to install the app.
