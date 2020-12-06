I used the new Google Pay for over two years. Here’s why it’s amazing

Google reviewed Google Pay in the US with a completely new design and cool features like cash back rewards and the ability to send and receive money from friends and family with ease. Oh, and since Google is so fond of creating messaging services, it built one directly into Google Pay so you can send text messages to your contacts from the payment platform.

While these features are coming to the US for the first time, customers in India have had access to these features for a few years. The redesigned Google Pay is based on a payments platform that Google introduced in India more than three years ago, called Tez. Tez means fast in Hindi, and the service was built from the ground up for Indian users and runs on the country’s centralized unified payments interface platform.

Google laid the foundation for today’s Google Pay more than three years ago.

Tez started out as a service to transfer money to your contacts, and Google added rewards and offers to the platform shortly after launch. He then acquired the ability to pay and manage bills for telephone service, energy, heating, broadband and others. And six months after launch, Google added a chat feature to Tez.

Cyber ​​Monday may be over, but these Cyber ​​Week deals are still live

Tez immediately gained momentum in India, racking up 750 million transactions in the first 12 months. Google then brought Tez to Google Pay in August 2018 to optimize its payments platform and in doing so created Google Pay which is now making its debut in the US.

Now that you have a better understanding of the Google Pay journey, let’s talk about what makes it a standout platform. I use the service regularly to transfer money to friends and family. When hanging out with friends was still a thing, Google Pay was the go-to option for spreading bills.