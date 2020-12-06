How drone deliveries may impact the design of homes, apartment complexes, and neighborhoods, with possibilities like drone landing pads on mailboxes or rooftops (Beth DeCarbo/Wall Street Journal)

Beth DeCarbo / Wall Street Journal:
How drone deliveries may impact the design of homes, apartment complexes, and neighborhoods, with possibilities like drone landing pads on mailboxes or rooftops — Landing pads, special mailboxes and more: A future where delivery drones buzz through neighborhoods could prompt architects and builders to rethink
