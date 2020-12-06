Highlands could become only part of Scotland to experience snow due to climate change

The Highlands could become the only part of the UK to experience lying snow because of climate change, ­according to research by the Met Office.

It might mean the end of sledging and snowmen across most of the country within decades if no action is taken to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

Analysis suggests that as soon as the 2040s, most of southern England will not have days which stay below freezing.

And by the 2080s, only very high ground and parts of north Scotland may have freezing days, the predictions suggest.

Dr Lizzie Kendon, a Met Office scientist who worked on the climate projections, said: “We’re saying by the end of the century much lying snow will have disappeared entirely except over the highest ground.

“The overarching picture is warmer, wetter winters and hotter, drier summers.

“But within that, we get this shift towards more extreme events, so more frequent and intense extremes, so heavier ­rainfall when it occurs.

“It’s a big change… in the course of our lifetime. It’s a wake-up call.”

It comes as families have enjoyed the snow in parts of Britain in recent days.

The ­projections are based on an assumption global emissions keep accelerating.

The Met Office said this scenario is credible, but may not be the most likely.

If emissions are cut, the UK could avoid the biggest temperature rises.

The full findings will be revealed on Panorama tonight.

Very hot summers may become more common if emissions continue to speed up.

Kendon told the BBC programme that exceeding 30C for two consecutive days, which would trigger a public health warning now, could be 16 times more frequent by the end of the century.

Unless emissions stop rising, the ­analysis suggests the average hottest day in Hayes, London, might be 40C by 2070, compared with 32C in the period from 1981 to 2000.

Meanwhile, the amount of winter rain could increase by as much as a third.

● Panorama: Britain’s Wild Weather is on BBC1 today at 7pm.