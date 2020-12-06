Home Technology Here’s the top Canadian mobile news for the past week

Here’s the top Canadian mobile news for the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Here’s a quick overview of the top news for the past seven days.

  • Huawei Says Trump Administration Put Canada in “Tough Situation”
  • CCTS Annual Report Reveals 19 Percent Decrease in Telecom Complaints
  • The federal government will tax digital giants like Netflix and Amazon
  • Rogers Extends Support to Organizations Helping Vulnerable Canadians Amid Pandemic
  • Toronto residents can try out Google’s new Street View beta
  • Rogers Provides Free Phones and Data Plans to Indigenous Women’s Shelters
  • Apple Reveals Canada’s Most Downloaded App Store Apps and Games of 2020
  • CIRA reveals there are now 3 million registered .CA domains
  • Amazon sees record holiday shopping season amid pandemic
  • This is what Netflix, Crave and Prime Video will leave in Canada in December
  • Bell and the Raptors present “The Bubble: An Open Gym Documentary” on TSN
  • YouTube Shares Its Most Popular Videos and Creators of 2020 in Canada
  • Salesforce is buying the workplace chat app Slack for $ 27.7 billion

