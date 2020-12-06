Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic “Just a Girl” Outfit 25 Years Later

There’s no denying Gwen has made a lasting impact in both fashion and music over the years. A perfect example is the chart-topping hit, “Just a Girl,” which Gwen penned. From the daring style to the catchy lyrics, the song has stood the test of time.

In September 2019, the California native discussed the tune’s lasting legacy in an interview with The View.

“When I wrote the song, I was just so naive. I hadn’t written many songs… I didn’t even know who I was,” she shared at the time. “I wrote this song because I was just getting in touch with that feeling when you’re born. If you’re a female, you just don’t think about it, you’re just a human. And through life, you get this power through your sexuality, but then you’re vulnerable at the same time because all of a sudden you’re a victim.”

“You have all these awarenesses as you’re getting older,” she continued. “I never thought anyone would hear the song or I would be sitting here talking about it all these years later. I feel proud of it.”