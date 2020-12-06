Grosjean to miss Abu Dhabi swan song by

© . FILE PHOTO: Sakhir Grand Prix



By Abhishek Takle

MANAMA () – Romain Grosjean will miss the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of the Formula One season, and the Frenchman will fly to Switzerland to continue recovering from injuries sustained in a fiery accident at last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix. .

Forced out of the Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday, the Frenchman hoped to return for what appeared to be his swan song in Formula One in Abu Dhabi on December 13.

Grosjean walked away from last week’s horrific accident, despite his car breaking in half and bursting into flames. The 34-year-old suffered second-degree burns to the back of his hands, for which he will continue to receive treatment in Switzerland, his Haas team said in a statement Sunday.

“It is a great sadness that I will not be able to do my last race in Abu Dhabi and be with the team there,” Grosjean said in the statement.

“We have tried everything we could with the doctor to recover and repair my hand, but the risk of running is too great for my recovery and my health,” he said.

“It’s one of the hardest decisions of my life, but obviously it’s one of the wisest.”

Instead, Haas will manage Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi, replacing Grosjean at Sakhir, for the second weekend in a row.

“Romain has shown exceptional courage and amazing spirit in recent days,” said Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. “We know how much he wished he could go back … to Abu Dhabi.”

Grosjean has been with Haas since the American team’s Formula One season debut in 2016.

He and teammate Kevin Magnussen will both be leaving the team later this year, and Haas will look to a rookie lineup in Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, and Nikita Mazepin, the son of a Russian. multimillionaire.

Mercedes said Saturday that it would be willing to arrange a Formula One farewell test for Grosjean if the Frenchman could not return in Abu Dhabi.

Grosjean has said that if he cannot race in Abu Dhabi, he would try to organize a private test in January so he can say goodbye to Formula One in the proper way.