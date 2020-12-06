Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis denies breaking the lockdown rules during the weekend by bike

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has denied violating lockdown restrictions during a mountain bike ride last weekend.

A photo that was published by the Greek press and on social networks went viral in the country.

It showed the prime minister posing without a mask and without respecting the rules of social distancing with five motorcyclists on Mount Parnitha, 45 kilometers north of Athens.

Mitsotakis, photographed in cycling clothing, was reported to have traveled to the area Sunday with his wife.

The main left opposition party, Syriza, accused the prime minister of “breaking the blockade without protective measures”, while at the same calling on citizens to show “individual responsibility” and respect the restrictions.

“You behave as if you are living in another world,” said former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, head of Syriza, in parliament on Thursday night.

Tsipras also accused Mitsotakis of “lack of empathy for citizens who are not allowed to move” from their homes.

But in a statement to , Mitsotakis’ press office said the prime minister had the right to travel within the Athens region.

“During the first blockade in Greece, in March and April this year, the government ordered that the exercise only be allowed in the vicinity of the house.

“For this second blockade, this guideline was updated and the government indicated that exercise activities and walks would be allowed in a wider region, but that they should be limited to the prefecture in which you live.”

On November 5, Prime Minister Mitsotakis pointed out that the country would be more flexible with citizens wishing to exercise during the second blockade as long as the basic rules are obeyed.

“The rules in Greece state that Greeks can travel within their prefecture, which is what the prime minister did.”

Syriza officials have responded to what it described as “ridiculous excuses.”

“[There is] just a lack of empathy and arrogance, at a when the public health system is at its limits and health personnel on the brink of psychological and physical collapse, ”said Nassos Iliopoulos of the Syriza-Progressive Alliance.

Physical exercise is listed as one of the accepted reasons for leaving home, according to the strict containment measures imposed by Greece to curb the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, that physical exercise is now limited to his prefecture, and any infraction without a clear reason is punishable by a fine of € 300.

The wearing of masks is also mandatory outdoors in Greece according to regulations announced by Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

Greece extended its national blockade for the second on Thursday, until December 14.

The government has faced backlash for banning all gatherings and demonstrations during the shutdown and has been accused of providing insufficient aid to citizens during the economic difficulties that have resulted from the pandemic.

Since the viral photos of Mitsotakis were posted, more than 4,000 people have joined a Facebook group promoting a “Mont Parnitha bike tour” on Saturday.

More than 2,700 people have died from the coronavirus in Greece since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 1,900 new infections announced Thursday.

This article has been updated with a statement from the Greek Prime Minister’s press office.