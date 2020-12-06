Google says it pulled some Chrome extensions of IAC, the holding company behind services like Vimeo, for policy violations and is reviewing enforcement options (Kanishka Singh/Reuters)

Kanishka Singh / Reuters:
Google says it pulled some Chrome extensions of IAC, the holding company behind services like Vimeo, for policy violations and is reviewing enforcement options — (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Sunday it has removed a number of browser extensions of online conglomerate IAC/InterActive Corp for …
