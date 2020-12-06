Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dream of Making Film With Whole Family

WENN/Apega

The ‘Overboard’ actress, who reunited onscreen with her longtime partner in ‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’, seeks to collaborate with Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell would love to make a movie featuring their whole family.

The couple has reunited onscreen, for the first time since 1987’s “Overboard”, in festive film “The Christmas Chronicles 2“, and the pair would love the chance to collaborate again and incorporate the actress’ kids, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, and their son Wyatt Russell.

“I’d love to do something with my kids and then there’s the grandchildren too,” the actress tells HELLO! “They are all so talented, so there’s the possibility of one day making a movie with the whole family. We’ll see.”

The star enjoyed making “The Christmas Chronicles 2”, in which she plays Mrs. Claus – the wife of Russell’s Santa, because she knows her six grandchildren will get to see it.

“I love the thought that they might one day grow up to like other things Kurt and I have done, but right now it’s fun to have them watch this and go to school knowing their friends have seen it too.”

And the veteran actress admits the role was “a gift” during the coronavirus pandemic, adding, “It felt right to play a role like Mrs. Claus at this time of my life, as a grandmother. It’s a gift to personify such a kind-hearted, positive and magical person, especially right now.”

Hawn has found it tough being separated from her grandchildren over the last few months. “They are like, ‘GoGo, I wish I could just hug you’. And that is so hard,” she explains.