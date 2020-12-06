Giants’ Wayne Gallman says Eli Manning once ripped a fart in his face

Eli Manning ranks No. 1 in most Giants passing categories, including yards, touchdowns and, apparently, gas.

In an interview with the New York Post, Giants running back Wayne Gallman revealed his most vivid Manning memory. While Manning was known for his grip-it-and-rip-it play style, he ripped something entirely different one Sunday afternoon.

“I wouldn’t say it was my favorite, but this is my most memorable — we’re in the locker room before a game, he was doing his stretching while I was sitting in my chair listening to music, and he walked by and he farted by my face. And walked away.”

Of all of Manning’s stinky performances in the latter half of his career, this one was probably the worst. In fact, it was so bad, Gallman couldn’t levy revenge by way of gas attack himself.

“There was no way I could get him back after that,” Gallman said. “Had to do something real nasty.”

Gallman would go on to say — flatulency aside — Manning was a gas to play with, calling Manning “one of the best people (he’s) ever met,” praising his leadership qualities and ability to handle adversity.

The good news is the Giants’ future wasn’t left in the toilet after Manning’s retirement, leaving the franchise keys in the hands of Daniel Jones (who seems to have turned his season around in Year 2 as the Giants quarterback).

Well, if Manning hadn’t been a successful quarterback, he might have had a great career as a crop duster.