Giants vs Seahawks NFL live stream: How to watch the game online

The New York Giants are 1st in the NFC East after a win over the beat-up Bengals but don’t get too excited as they’re still only 4-7 on the season. And yes, somehow that’s enough for first place in this awful division. However, that position will finally get tested in Week 13 as they face a real 1st place divisional leader in the 8-3 Seattle Seahawks. This one should be worth a watch, so here’s how to catch it live online.

Russell Wilson continues to have a good season, although the MVP-type play we saw earlier in the year has dissipated a bit. Still, they’re playing at a high level, the defense is finding ways to slow other teams down, and Wilson doesn’t have to do all the work to get a win. And while the Seahawks didn’t look that great against the Eagles last week, they did manage to pull out a victory, and winning is winning.

On the other side of the football, we have the New York Giants. They’ve had great moments off and on this year, and after starting out 0-5 they’ve found a solid rhythm and won three games straight. Albeit against opponents that aren’t very good. The biggest test all season for the Giants is this week vs the Seahawks, and next week at the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, the Giants might have to play at least one of those games without star QB Daniel Jones. He went down with an apparent leg injury last week, but thankfully avoided anything serious and will be a game-time decision vs the Seahawks. The NY Giants season is riding on these next few games, so here’s how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks: When and where?

This action-packed game will kickoff at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on FOX at Seattle’s recently renamed Lumen Field (previously CenturyLink). Those with FOX can easily watch it by signing into their cable service.

How to Watch New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game all of which we’ll explain. First, for those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Seahawks using some other method, try a VPN.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs can really save your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices here in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.