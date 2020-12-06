Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, to file new motion for release on bail, according to court filings

In filings made under seal in November and unsealed Friday, Ms Maxwell’s lawyers told a federal judge that her new bail application “will rely on sensitive and private information that, if made public, would be highly damaging to both Ms. Maxwell and third parties,” in part because the third parties would be subject to harassment and media scrutiny.

They also told the judge that Maxwell will provide a report prepared by an accounting firm that summarises her financial condition in the past five years and discloses all of her assets, including assets held in trust and assets held by other family members. Ms Maxwell’s opaque finances were one of the reasons she was denied bail.