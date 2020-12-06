FULL TEXT | Mkhize warns Rage festivals are superspreader events – and tells attendees to test, isolate

The Rage 2020 festivals that took place in Ballito, Plettenberg Bay, Johannesburg and Jeffery’s Bay have been identified as Covid-19 superspreader events, Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize

announced in a urgent notice on Sunday.

He called on all goers to:

observe 10 days in quarantine

get test for Covid-19 and

download and interact with the Covid-Alert App.

Mkhize also sounded an alarm to all South Africans that huge crowds where booze is consumed threatens the country fight to curb the spread of Covid-19 which has seen an increase in infections in recent days.

URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT: MATRIC RAGE GATHERINGS IDENTIFIED AS SUPERSPREADER EVENTS

We wish to make an urgent announcement to all parents and learners regarding a superspreader event that has been identified. The Rage 2020 events which we have been advised are hosted annually to celebrate the end of matriculation took place at the following areas and dates:

Rage Ballito – 27/11 – 04/12

Rage Plettenberg Bay – 27/11-05/12

Rage Johannesburg – 12/12-13/12

Rage Jeffery’s Bay – 26/11-6/12 *Note: Plettenberg Rage did not take place and is scheduled from 29 January – 6 February 2021.

We confirm that we have now identified a number of Covid-19 confirmed cases arising from these superspreader events. This therefore means that if you attended any of these Rage events, you are now regarded as a contact.

We now urge all the Rage attendees to immediately go into a 10 day quarantine period as per the Department of Health Guidelines on Quarantine and Isolation. We also urge that all Rage attendants test for Covid-19.

We also encourage parents to take their children who have attended Rage for testing as soon as possible.

“We warn South Africans that this is a clear illustration that large gatherings which involve the consumption of alcohol are a major risk and continue to undermine our efforts to contain the spread of the virus.”

Whilst government makes an effort to contain this virus, we now plead with all parents to also exercise their parental prerogative and set boundaries on activities that their children (specifically the youth) can participate in. It is clear that in these entertainment activities, most participants are not constantly conscious of good behaviour. This means that our youth is not only exposing themselves to the risk of contracting Covid-19, but they also put the lives of their parents, grandparents and other loved ones living with co-morbidities at risk.

We also encourage all participants of these superspreader events to download and interact with the Covid-Alert App as part of our contact tracing efforts.

It is also worth noting reports we have received that a few private hospitals in Durban now have full ICU’s.

We continue to plead with all citizens that each individual’s behaviour will determine whether we conquer in this fight or if the virus continues to defeat our efforts.

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

