Free State serial rapist handed 120-year sentence

A serial rapist has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for a crime spree spanning a decade.

Thabang Clement Ntsau, 40, was sentenced in the Free State High Court sitting in Harrismith on Wednesday for a string of house robberies and rapes committed in the Nemahadi, Tseki, Makwane and Phuthaditjhaba areas between 2007 and 2017.

The court heard how Ntsau would break into the victims’ houses and steal valuables, before raping them, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation halted Ntsau’s reign of terror when they arrested him on 16 October 2019. He was consequently charged on eleven counts, which include burglary, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Mogale.

Ntsau was sentenced to a combined 120 years imprisonment, which have been ordered to run concurrently. He will serve a total of 75 years direct imprisonment.