Female motorbike rider on Christmas charity ride dies in WA crash

A motorcyclist on a Christmas charity ride has been killed and three others seriously injured in a freeway crash in Western Australia.

The 39-year-old woman was one of more than a thousand taking part in the annual event.

She was riding a Honda motorbike along the Mitchell Freeway when she lost control, crashing into a barrier. She died at the scene.

Police say two other motorbike riders attempted to brake and avoid crashing into the Honda but they could not stop in .

A Suzuki bike burst into flames, with its 59-year-old female rider escaping with minor injuries.

A three-wheeled BRP spyder was also involed, with a 67-year-old man and his 56-year-old pillion passenger seriously injured.

Witnesses told the 39-year-old rider had been waving to spectators above Whitfords Avenue bridge just before the crash.

“This is our 45th anniversary and this is the first we’ve had something as tragic as this happen,” event organiser Colin Scott told .

“We feel a lot for this poor family of the people who are severely impacted.”

The incident forced police to shut the freeway between Hepburn Avenue and Ocean Reef Road for more than four hours.