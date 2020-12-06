Fardeen Khan prepares for his return

Fardeen Khan had taken a step back from acting years ago after seeing that some of his films did not do well at the box office. Then a few years ago, in 2016, the actor’s images floated online, which received a lot of criticism from people on social media, as he had gained weight over the years. But the actor even then had happily stated that he was absolutely fine and that he was not depressed, that he was enjoying his best life, and therefore they were showing off a few extra pounds. However, it seems that the actor took it as a challenge to get back into shape during the confinement.

Fardeen was photographed visiting casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office recently and the footage was a pleasant surprise as he was seen back in shape.

The actor looked handsome and back in shape when he came out. Confirming his return to acting, Mukesh Chhabra told a leading newspaper: “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! He looks good.” Keep checking this space for more updates on it.