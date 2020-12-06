Ethereum fund to debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Next week, Canadian digital asset investment manager 3iQ will be launching an IPO of an exchange-traded trust, The Ether Fund, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker QETH.U.

The maximum offering for the launch is $100 million, and the closing date of the offering will be no later than December 10, 2020. 3iQ counts more than $400 million CAD under management, and maintains a focus on , , and Ethereum.