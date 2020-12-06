Ethereum fund to debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange By Cointelegraph

Ethereum fund to debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Next week, Canadian digital asset investment manager 3iQ will be launching an IPO of an exchange-traded trust, The Ether Fund, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker QETH.U.
The maximum offering for the launch is $100 million, and the closing date of the offering will be no later than December 10, 2020. 3iQ counts more than $400 million CAD under management, and maintains a focus on , , and Ethereum.
