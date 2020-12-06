Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia live stream: How to watch the Welterweight boxing clash online from anywhere

Spence Jr is still counting his lucky stars after surviving an horrific high-speed car crash in Dallas last October which saw him flip his Ferrari, yet somehow escape with just minor facial injuries after being thrown through the windscreen.

After a 12-month absence, one of boxing’s most highly regarded fighters heads back into the ring tonight to defend unified Welterweight title – read on for your full guide to watching a Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia live stream.

That accident coupled with complications surrounding the pandemic has meant one of the sport’s brightest talents has been out of action for a year, but The Truth is back at last and looking to add to his unblemished record of 26-0, with 21 of those wins by knockout.

While he could be forgiven for easing his way into things, Spence Jr is set to face a tough opponent looking to restore his reputation amongst boxing’s elite.

Two-weight champ Garcia dominated at light-welterweight, before moving up to welterweight after claiming the title.

He soon claimed the WBC title after beating Robert Guerrero, however a split-decision saw him suffer his first defeat Keith Thurman, which was followed by a loss to Shawn Porter in a bid to reclaim his title.

Two wins since have got Garcia’s career back on track, but another defeat here could consign the Philadelphian to the fringes of irrelevance in the division

Read on to find out how to watch the Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia fight, no matter where you are in the world.

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia – where and when

This much-anticipated fight is set to take place at the at AT,amp;T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Ring walks for the main event are expected around midnight ET / 9pm PT (4am GMT/4pm AEDT)

If you're intent on watching Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

