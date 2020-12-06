England vs France Live Stream: How to Watch Fall Nations Cup Rugby 2020 Online From Anywhere

England welcomes the French to Twickenham, knowing that anything short of a resounding victory will be seen as a major failure due to the state of their severely weakened rivals.

We’re in the big archive of the inaugural Fall Nations Cup Final – read on for all the details on how to stream this great match online and watch all the rugby action no matter where in the world you are.

The French come into Sunday’s showdown with a greatly diminished squad following a controversial deal with the Top 14 league, which has prevented coach Fabien Galthié from naming several first-choice stars in today’s squad, including captain Virimi Vakatawa and the scrum half Antoine Dupont.

That means that none of the XV French starters who clinched a 24-17 win over England in February in the February Six Nations clash will be in sight on Sunday.

That presents a great opportunity for England to collect more silverware following their triumph in the Six Nations, and coach Eddie Jones will be anxious that his men do not take their foot off the gas against their weakened rivals.

Joe Marchant and Jacob Umaga are back from injury or from the hosts, however center Jonathan Joseph is unavailable for this clash due to a calf problem.

Read on for all the details on how to get a Wales vs England 2020 Fall Nations Cup live stream no matter where in the world you are with our guide below.

England vs France: Where and when?

This latest clash of the Fall Nations Cup takes place with limited spectators at Twickenham in London on Sunday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. GMT / IST, local time, so it’s 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, starts for people who tune in from the US, and on a Saturday morning at 1 a.m. AEDT starts popular tuning from Australia)

Watch the Fall Nations Cup online from outside your country

We have details of all the broadcasters in the United States, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada for this 2020 Fall Nations Cup final further down in this guide. If you intend to watch England vs France but are away from home, you will have trouble trying to stream your national coverage online from abroad as you are likely geo-blocked.

