Energy & Precious Metals: .com Weekly Analysis & Calendar

In a dichotomy with daily highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations and the worst of the nine-month pandemic, markets have had a surreal celebration of risk. Investors are betting that the social reordering the world has experienced since March will be reversed in the coming months as vaccines and therapeutics finally take over.

For oil, the driver has been the excess of good news in the Pfizer (NYSE:), Modern (NASDAQ 🙂 and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ 🙂 vaccination schedules. Despite a few hiccups here and there, notably the halving of the doses that Pfizer could administer by the end of the year, it all ended at record highs on Friday.

For crude itself, the bet is that a barrel will end 2020 above $ 50 on average (London Brent almost got there on Friday) and some believe it could rise.

Even with trouble in the vaccine news, the oil market appears to be taking a cue from OPEC’s admirable discipline with production at times like this, agreeing to a half-million-barrel increase instead of the initially feared two-million jump. .

To increase the fervor for risk, President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that several stimuli, not one, of “hundreds of billions of dollars” will be needed to propel the US economy through 2021. Senate Republicans, who went to great lengths to hamper substantial Covid -19 after the first $ 3 trillion approved under the Coronavirus Relief, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) in March, seems cornered by accepting at least a $ 3 bipartisan deal. 908 first.

Beyond what the Biden administration does, the Federal Reserve is also planning a deep dive into bond buying after seeing the disturbing November non-farm payrolls that showed only 245,000 jobs were added against expectations of a gain of 470,000.

“The COVID closures and restrictive measures are putting a permanent scar on the job market at risk and that will keep the Fed ultra accommodative,” Ed Moya, senior market strategist at OANDA in New York, said on Friday.

Despite all this, some expect volatility in oil in the future.

“It would be naive for traders, even the most technically inclined, to ignore the continuous tug of war between the global economic recovery and the oil supply and demand deficit, which remains the predominant theme guiding energy markets,” Christopher Vecchio said. the Daily FX senior strategist said in a blog last week.

“Therefore, we stick to our fundamental forecast of Q3’20 and Q4’20 as we approach the end of 2020, which called for crude oil prices to remain elevated between $ 35 and $ 50 per barrel.”

As for gold, there are discussions about whether it has hit a wall between $ 1,835 and $ 1,850, after rising strongly from less than $ 1,770.

The most optimistic case for the yellow metal now is a breakout at $ 1,880 and above. For this, much will depend on how the shelter crowd buys the Biden camp stimulus story, and whether Republicans can resist the Democrats’ proposals in Congress.

Also, two other things must be kept low for gold to rise: the, which is already at multi-year lows, and.

If asset turnover occurs suddenly, money could run away from overbought stocks, including gold, to enter bonds.

“The body language of gold shows its willingness to cross to the right side of $ 1,900, but at the same time, technical factors call for caution,” said Sunil Kumar Dixit of Kolkata, India-based SK Dixit Charting.

As expected, the precious metal is facing strong resistance at $ 1,848 and the negativity of the stochastic RSI (indicator of relative strength) may cause an intraday correction to $ 1,830- $ 1,818. Buyers can enter the test of $ 1,818- $ 1,820 areas and a consolidation can help gold rally again, breaking $ 1,848 and reaching $ 1,866- $ 1,870. “

Energy review

Crude prices hit nine-month highs and closed with a fifth straight week of gains as investors piled on oil after OPEC and its allies successfully staged a production surge without shaking up the market.

News that vaccine makers were working to supply as many doses as possible by the end of December to curb COVID-19 also boosted crude prices, amid efforts by US lawmakers to pass new stimulus. prosecutor for coronavirus.

New York, the leading indicator for US crude, last traded at $ 46.09 after officially closing Friday at $ 46.26, an increase of 62 cents or 1.4%. Earlier in the session, WTI hit $ 46.68, its highest level since March.

During the week, the benchmark US crude index rose 1.6%. That came after the massive 27% increase in November, which was WTI’s best for a month since May.

London, the global benchmark for crude, last traded at $ 49.05 after officially settling at $ 48.71 on Friday, an increase of 46 cents or 1.1%. Brent hit a session high of $ 49.86 earlier, its closest level to the key $ 50 per barrel level where it last traded in February.

Brent’s weekly gain after its 28% rally in November, which was the best global benchmark for oil for a month since May.

Oil prices have skyrocketed over the past month on bets that people around the world will soon be able to travel freely as millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines are prepared for delivery over the course of the next several weeks, after approval by the US and UK Health Authorities.

“Vaccine optimism should keep the outlook for healthy demand for 2021,” Ed Moya, an analyst at OANDA in New York, said in a note on oil.

The rally in crude oil in the week that just ended was accentuated by the ability of oil producers within the OPEC + alliance to add just 500,000 barrels to daily production instead of the 2 million barrels initially feared.

Expectations that the US Congress might soon accept a Covid-19 fiscal stimulus also boosted the market. Stimulus plans like these tend to weaken the dollar and boost currency-denominated commodities, which include oil. On Friday it hit a six-year low of 90.47.

Energy calendar ahead

Precious Metals Review

Gold prices consolidated on Friday after a three-day rally but still finished with their best week in four as investors hedged against the dollar’s slide firmly backed the yellow metal amid renewed emphasis. by a US Covid-19 tax relief bill.

the New York Comex last traded at $ 1,842.10 an ounce, after officially settling at $ 1,840, down $ 1.10 or 0.1%.

However, for the week, the benchmark gold futures contract gained nearly $ 50, or 3.3%. It was the yellow metal’s best week since it ended on October 30, erasing a significant portion of last week’s near 5% loss, which was the biggest weekly drop since July.

, which reflects real-time bullion trading, last traded at $ 1,837.32, down $ 3.65 or 0.2%. On the week, bullion was up 2.8%.

Gold is emerging from one of its most brutal sell-offs after dynamic advances in COVID-19 vaccines and their potential availability before Christmas prompted a money run in safe havens.

The yellow metal lost about 6% of its value in November, its highest in a month since 2016 and fell into $ 1,700 territory. In recent weeks, investors have directed money primarily into equity markets and other risky assets like oil, as those who witnessed an epic rally amid the notion that vaccines and therapies would soon end the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite the continued emphasis on risk, safe-haven gold is rebounding again amid talks about a new US Covid-19 stimulus effort, which caused an exchange rate drop in the dollar, the alternative trade to the yellow metal . It fell more than 1% to a six-year low of 90.47.

The U.S. Congress originally passed the Coronavirus Relief, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March, which dispenses approximately $ 3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal assistance for qualifying citizens and residents.

In recent months, however, Democrats in Congress have been locked in a bitter debate with Republicans in the Senate over a successor CARES Act relief plan. The dispute has essentially revolved around the size of the next stimulus, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airline industry, risked losing their jobs without further help.

The deadlock was finally broken last week after a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans proposed a $ 908 billion relief bill, which the two sides have been negotiating ever since.