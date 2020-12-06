Economic Calendar: Top 5 Things to Watch Out For This Week by .com

©



By Noreen Burke

.com – Renewed hopes for economic stimulus and the beginning of the vaccine launch will be the main focus of financial markets in the coming week. Pressure is mounting in Washington to help the people and businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, with the economy suffering its worst slowdown in decades. Major Wall Street indices rose to record highs on Friday, but there could be more volatility in store as new restrictions take effect to slow the spread of the virus. In Europe, long-running Brexit negotiations are entering the final stages and the European Central Bank will likely announce another expansion of stimulus on Thursday as the pandemic continues to devastate the euro area economy. This is what you need to know to start your week.

Encouragement conversations gain momentum

The slowest data in six months on Friday bolstered investor expectations for a new fiscal stimulus bill to help jump-start the economy. More than 13 million people will lose unemployment benefits on December 26 without swift action from Congress.

A $ 908 billion coronavirus relief plan gained momentum in Congress on Friday after a months-long confrontation between Republicans and Democrats over the size of the potential package.

But it’s unclear whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would agree to such a large package after pushing to keep aid spending near $ 500 billion.

The two sides also face a December 11 deadline to approve a $ 1.4 trillion budget or risk a government shutdown. Political analysts have said the two events could be linked, but Congress could also pass a spending resolution without including stimulus.

Vaccine launch begins

The UK is preparing to become the first country to implement the vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 and BioNTech (NASDAQ 🙂 this week, as governments around the world enter a new phase in addressing the pandemic.

The first doses will be administered Tuesday, with the highest priority for those over 80, frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents.

Britain approved the emergency use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine last week, advancing the global race to start the most crucial mass inoculation program in history.

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration will vote Thursday on the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and initial vaccines could begin Friday in hopes of reaching around 20 million people by end of the year.

Potential stock market volatility

All three major Wall Street indices hit record highs on Friday amid expectations that the dismal US jobs report could prompt policy makers to push harder for stimulus. Positive vaccine updates have also eased investor concerns around bleak economic data and a massive spike in infections.

But as long as a vaccine is on the way, the restrictions will remain in place until a critical mass of the population has been inoculated, and this could take several more months.

Investors will closely follow political developments in Washington and the logistics of the vaccine launch, as well as the economic impact as the closures return. In California, the San Francisco Bay Area will be closed Sunday night amid a record surge in virus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Brexit talks are nearing the end of the game

Negotiators from the UK and the European Union held last-minute talks on Sunday with the aim of reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before a transitional deal ends on December 31.

If they fail to reach an agreement, a five-year Brexit divorce will end in disarray just as Britain and its former EU partners grapple with the economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts have warned that a no-deal scenario would cause a major long-term disruption to the British economy. The EU is Britain’s largest trading partner, accounting for 47% of its trade in 2019.

A no-deal would ensue and could also wipe out an additional 2% of British economic output in 2021, according to Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility, as inflation rises.

The ECB to announce another stimulus expansion

With the euro zone returning to recession in the fourth quarter, the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, is expected to announce another expansion of her stimulus package.

Eurozone inflation remained in negative territory for the fourth consecutive month in November, underscoring concerns that the price drop is more persistent than feared.

Inflation is likely to be the main debate at Thursday’s meeting, as policymakers are increasingly concerned that a deep and prolonged recession will make deflationary forces more permanent.

— contributed to this report.