Eagles vs. Packers live stream: How to watch week 13 of NFL play from anywhere online

To go from bad to worse, the Eagles slipped from first place in the NFC East in week 12 and now have to face the Packers in week 13. The Eagles may not have much going for them, but they do have a worthy defense that should at least slow the Packers down slightly. Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox on the Eagles has been fantastic and remains a huge piece of the team. The Eagles are also hoping tight end Zach Ertz can make it back for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Even with some extra help, QB Carson Wentz will need to rise to the occasion if the team wants a win.

Green Bay is the favorite in this matchup, and the team sits comfortably in first in their division. Still, Green Bay will need to not take anything for granted, especially when riding high after crushing the Chicago Bears the prior week.

This game isn’t completely a write-off in consequence. Luckily the Eagles do remain in the hunt for a playoff spot if they can find a way to overcome Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers. That’s a tall order, but anything is possible during a 2020 NFL game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers: Where and when?

The Eagles match up with the Packers on December 6, at 4:25 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Green Bay and Philadelphia game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.