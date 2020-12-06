Eagles bench Carson Wentz, put rookie Jalen Hurts in difficult situation

The Eagles benched starting quarterback Carson Wentz and brought in Jalen Hurts during the third quarter of their Sunday matchup with the Packers.

Philadelphia trailed 20-3 when it made the move, which had been suggested for weeks on social media and local radio airwaves. Wentz exited having gone 6-of-15 passing for 75 yards. He was sacked four times. Wentz has thrown for 300 yards once all season, been picked off 15 times and never managed a passer rating above 91.1.

Hurts, a rookie out of Oklahoma, completed a 34-yard pass with his first throw against the Packers. He threw a 32-yard touchdown to Greg Ward later in an eventual 30-16 defeat.

Given the state of the struggling Eagles, the young passer enters a difficult situation to find success. His offensive line has allowed the most sacks in the NFL, and his outside receivers are suspect. But the opportunity to gain pro throwing experience could prepare him for a future in which he’s more than a fallback option.

Philadelphia surprised many people when it drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It seemed curious to take a quarterback when the team had a 27-year-old under a massive contract at the position.

The equation has changed significantly since then. Wentz no longer looks like a starting caliber player. The Eagles no longer look like a team that can win consistently anytime soon.

So, Hurts is line to be tested down the stretch this season as his team toils in the NFL’s worst division.